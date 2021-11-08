Xavi Hernandez was officially presented to fans and media at Camp Nou on Monday as he became Barcelona's new head coach.

The former Barca captain has signed a three-year contract to replace Ronald Koeman after a disappointing start to the season in both domestic and continental competition for the Catalan giants.

Xavi Hernandez won 25 titles during his 17 seasons in the Barcelona first team before finishing his playing career at Al-Sadd, where the 41-year-old started his coaching career in 2019.

The former midfielder said: "Thank you very much. I am very moved. I am very happy. I what to thank the club. You guys give me the goosebumps. We are the best club in the world, and we will work at very high intensity to achieve success. Barca can't aim for a draw or a defeat. We must win every game we play. You've made me very emotional. Thank you very much. Hooray Barca and hooray Catalonia!"