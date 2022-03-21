XAVI
Head Coach, Barcelona.
"I've already said I'm very happy. Besides being the coach I am part of the club, I have feelings for the club and since i was a child I've thought it's the best club in the world. Today was a day to enjoy and we're going to celebrate, no doubt. We are going to have a break for 15 days, rest and enjoy the victory. It's very difficult to win 4-0 here and play so well. I'm very happy for the players because some of them have gone through a difficult stage of their careers. They were criticized and judged and they've proved they have personality, they are bold and this is the way we can move forward. As a coach, I'm new, and winning 4-0 at the Bernabeu reinforces my position, the project, the ideas we have and the model of the game. There's no doubt Barcelona should compete by playing the way we did tonight.
Xavi: "There's no doubt Barcelona should compete"
XAVI
FC Barcelona Real Madrid Xavi Hernandez LaLiga