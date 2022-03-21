XAVI

Head Coach, Barcelona.

"I've already said I'm very happy. Besides being the coach I am part of the club, I have feelings for the club and since i was a child I've thought it's the best club in the world. Today was a day to enjoy and we're going to celebrate, no doubt. We are going to have a break for 15 days, rest and enjoy the victory. It's very difficult to win 4-0 here and play so well. I'm very happy for the players because some of them have gone through a difficult stage of their careers. They were criticized and judged and they've proved they have personality, they are bold and this is the way we can move forward. As a coach, I'm new, and winning 4-0 at the Bernabeu reinforces my position, the project, the ideas we have and the model of the game. There's no doubt Barcelona should compete by playing the way we did tonight.

