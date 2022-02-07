XAVI

Head Coach, Barcelona

"[Diego Simeone] looks for something completely different on the pitch. He is completely the opposite and his football is completely the opposite to what we want to do and we knew that. I think he said that he didn't like what he saw from our training sessions a few years ago. He sees football in a different way. This isn't me trying to disrespect him at all. This is normal. There are many, many, many different ways of playing football, and he sees football in a completely different way. If no one puts his side under pressure he doesn't really know how to react. Atletico feel comfortable without the ball, and we are completely different, completely the opposite. We feel very uncomfortable without the ball, so it's completely the opposite to what Barça want to do.

"I'm here to analyze my team. Not Atletico's. I like how we played, but obviously, they are a very good team I like a lot of their players and they are the defending champions, and that's why this is a very important victory."