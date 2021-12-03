Xavi Hernandez said on Friday that Barcelona "can't afford to lose more points," in Spain's La Liga as they sit in seventh-placed ahead of their match against fifth-placed Real Betis on Saturday.

"This is an important week. And the next week it will be the same. After we play at Munich," he added.

Xavi’s team will then travel to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League needing a win to ensure its place in the round of 16.

If it loses, Barcelona would need Benfica to not beat Dynamo Kyiv to avoid elimination.

The 41-year-old coach took the opportunity to congratulate Ballon d'Or winners Alexia Putellas and Lionel Messi.

He said: "I think it's football justice. Total justice. He is the best footballer in the world. And the best of all time. And he deserves this seventh award. No doubt about it. I think it was Pep (Guardiola) who once said that it's never unfair that the Ballon d'Or should be awarded to Lionel Messi. I completely agree. He is the best footballer. Then we may think that maybe (Robert) Lewandowski also deserved it. Or other players. But this is the same debate every year. Back in the days, people also asked the trophy to be awarded to me or to Andres (Iniesta). But the moment they open the envelope and say Messi, I think that football is making justice."

