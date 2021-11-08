Xavi revealed that his old teammate at Barcelona texted him to wish him success in his new endeavor as head coach of the Blaugranas.

"Of course, and I also missed coaching (Samuel) Eto'o and Ronaldinho. But they are not here anymore. We have lots of other players. We are friends with Leo. Everybody knows that. He texted me and wished me the best of luck. Making jokes, of course. He is like that. I wish him all the luck in the world. He is the best player in the history of football. In the history of this club as well, of course. But he isn't here anymore. We have other players who must be good and make a difference on the pitch. We can't think now in those players that are not with us anymore.", said Xavi.

Xavi Hernández wanted to be back with Barcelona so badly that he passed on a chance to coach Brazil.

“We spoke with the Brazilian federation," he said at his official presentation at Barcelona on Monday. “The idea was to be an assistant to (coach) Tite and to take over the squad after the Qatar World Cup.

"But my desire was to come to Barcelona. I waited until the right moment and I think this is the right moment. I feel I am very well prepared now.”

Xavi, who turned down Barcelona last year because he felt he wasn't fully prepared to take over as coach at the time, rejected the invite from Brazil in the off-season.

Thousands of fans welcomed him at the Camp Nou Stadium, hoping he can turn the club's fortunes around after a dismal start to its first season post-Lionel Messi.