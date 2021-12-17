Xavi Hernandez said FC Barcelona 'have the capacity to still win a trophy this year despite their current bad results.

The head coach also did not rule out signing any player this winter transfer market but admitted he did not know anything about Erling Haaland.

He said: "Of course, right now we are struggling economically. We need to be realistic about it and we know it won't be easy to sign any player because there is a problem with the salary cap and with the wages of the players. That's our reality but let's see what happens next. In terms of names, I don't know but regarding (Erling) Haaland I don't know anything about it. We have not talked about this. "

Media in Spain reported that FC Barcelona might make an attempt to sign the Norway international.

FC Barcelona is set to host Elche on Saturday at Camp Nou.

The Catalan side sit in eighth place in the standings with 24 points after one draw and one defeat out of their last two La Liga matches.