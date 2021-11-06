Xavi described himself as 'really excited' on Saturday (6th November) after arriving back in Barcelona, this time as head coach of the club where he spent the vast majority of his career.

But the former Spanish international also insisted that he wants to make the fans proud and that the team needs them if they are to turn their fortunes around.

The Catalan side sacked Ronald Koeman last month, and have won just four of their opening La Liga games this season.

Xavi won 25 titles in his 17-year spell as a player at the club.