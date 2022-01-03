Head coach Xavi Hernandez hailed Barcelona's 'titanic effort' as his team defeated 1-0 Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday to climb to fifth in the table, despite the team being ravaged by Covid-19 absences.

He analñyzed the match and said: "Well, as you said the first half was very good, we found the right way to attack. We kept Mallorca in their half. In the second half logically with the score in our favor, it was tougher. Towards the end, there were a few shots against us and Marc (ter Stegen) saved us. I am very happy, especially for Luuk (de Jong) and Marc, especially for the two of them. But for all the team. We made a titanic effort, we came here without 17 players. And to be honest, the way the team fought made me emotional because it showed we are a team, a group, a family and these are three golden points for us."

Seventeen players were on the sick list, mostly due to Covid-19 infections.

Xavi also mentioned: "We know that all the teams above us (in the table) but Atletico Madrid lost points and it was a golden opportunity to get closer to where we want to be. The first goal of the season in La Liga is to qualify to the Champions League and if I am not mistaken we trail Atletico Madrid by on point. Therefore this victory means a lot to me. It means that the team is united, a family that everybody works hard, everybody is committed, there is extra motivation. There is a fantastic atmosphere in the locker room and this victory strengthens our resolve, strengthens the work of the players, their sacrifices, their effort. It means a lot. It's very, very important."

Luuk de Jong scored the game's only goal during the first half to a Mallorca largely dominated by their visiting rival.