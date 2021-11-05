Barcelona have yet to confirm Xavi Hernandez as their new coach - but his departure from Al Sadd is indisputable. On Friday evening, the Doha-based club uploaded a video entitled 'Thanks #Xavi' which showed the Spaniard sharing tearful hugs with his players before departing the club facilities.

Al-Sadd said Friday that the former midfielder would be freed from his coaching contract once his release clause is paid. His current contract runs into 2023.

Barcelona declined to comment on the cost, but Spanish media reports say Xavi's buyout clause is 5 million euros ($5.7 million).

"Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way," Al-Sadd CEO Turki Al-Ali said in a posting on the club's Twitter account.

"We've agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd's history and we wish him success."