Xavi demanded more "aggression" from his Barcelona players after a 3-1 Clasico defeat against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Barca were usurped at the summit of LaLiga as strikes from Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde and a late Rodrygo penalty sealed a comfortable win for Carlo Ancelotti's champions at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The defeat was Barca's first of the season in LaLiga and Xavi called for more from his players, starting with Thursday's clash against Villarreal.

"We're leaving empty-handed. We haven't taken advantage of our moments and Madrid have," he said.

"We weren't bad in the first half, but if we want to win this type of match, we have to change our mentality.

"It worries me that we haven't been at our level of play. The first goal can't happen.

"We're in a situation that doesn't work out for us and we have to change it as of Thursday. I can't be happy with losing 3-1.



"We have been very good in the league but we have to improve our forcefulness and aggression.

"I don't think that the Inter game [in midweek] had an influence. Without playing a great game, we've had our moments to draw 1-1, 2-2, but when you don’t concentrate at the Bernabeu these things happen."

Barca now trail their rivals by three points and return to league action with the visit of Villarreal on Thursday.