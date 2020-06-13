Wu Lei Doubles Espanyol Lead Over Alaves June 13, 2020 15:19 1:15 min Wu Lei scores in 47' to give Espanyol a 2-0 lead over Alaves in LaLiga Soccer Highlights Espanyol La Liga Deportivo Alaves LaLiga Highlights Wu Lei -Latest Videos 7:12 min Fenerbahce Fight Back To Beat Kayserispor 6:33 min Late Goals Leave Valencia And Levante Level 1:18 min Melero Penalty A Late Equalizer For Levante 1:15 min Rodrigo Gives Valencia Late Lead Over Levante 8:16 min 10-Man Trabzonspor Cruise Past Goztepe 1:40 min Muriqi Penalty Equalizes For Fenerbahce 2:00 min Omur Extends Trabzonspor Lead Over Goztepe 1:24 min Gustavo Gives Fenerbahce Lead Over Kayserispor 4:43 min Granada Come Back To Get 2-1 Win Over Getafe 1:26 min Mensah Puts Kayserispor Ahead Of Fenerbahce