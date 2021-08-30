Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman said he and the club are aware that the team needs to be strengthened, but that given the dramatic financial situation the Catalans are in, he is ready to accept any scenario.

The Dutchman spoke on Sunday after his players defeated Getafe 2-1 in La Liga despite a lackluster performance.

Memphis Depay continued his good run since moving to Barcelona, scoring the winner.

Sergi Roberto had opened the scoring two minutes into the match at the Camp Nou Stadium after a cross by Jordi Alba.

Getafe, which have lost three straight to start the league, equalized with a shot from Sandro Ramírez in the 18th - it was Getafe's first league goal of the season.