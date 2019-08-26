Watford forward Cucho Hernandez has joined LaLiga side Mallorca on a season-long loan deal.
The 20-year-old Colombian spent the last two seasons on loan at fellow Spanish side Huesca, helping them win promotion to LaLiga in 2017-18 and then featuring 34 times as they were relegated back to the Segunda.
Hernandez joined Watford in July 2017 but has yet to feature for Javi Gracia's side.
🇨🇴 ¡Tenemos nuevo FICHAJE!— RCD Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) August 26, 2019
✍🏻 El @cucho1099 llega cedido procedente del @WatfordFC
🔗 https://t.co/CUNgddkJiP #JuntsSomMillors 🔴⚫️👹 pic.twitter.com/urx8D0MPfg
He made his international debut in October 2018, scoring twice in just 18 minutes against Costa Rica.
Newly promoted Mallorca won their opening LaLiga game of the season 2-1 against Eibar but succumbed to a 1-0 home defeat by Real Sociedad on Sunday.