Villarreal Snatch Comeback To Get 2-1 Win Over Eibar September 19, 2020 18:10 5:20 min Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer get on the scoresheet to help Villarreal get a 2-1 win over Eibar in LaLiga action. Highlights Paco Alcacer La Liga LaLiga Highlights Gerard Moreno -Latest Videos 0:53 min Gerard Moreno Gets Second Goal In Two Games 1:10 min Kike Gives Eibar A 1-0 Lead Over Villarreal 0:58 min Preview: Real Betis vs. Valladolid 0:58 min Preview: Granada vs. Alaves 1:04 min Preview: Huesca vs. Cadiz 1:20 min The Duel: Santi Mina vs. Maxi Gomez 0:39 min Zidane: I "Didn't Have Any Problems" With Bale 2:34 min Mbappe In PSG Squad To Face Nice 1:00 min Messi In Argentina's 30-Man Squad 1:00 min Neymar & Coutinho Headline Brazil Qualifier Squad