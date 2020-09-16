Pervis Estupinan has joined Villarreal on a new seven-year deal, after a reported $19.5m transfer from Watford.

Villarreal club statement:

Villarreal CF and Watford FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Pervis Estupiñán, who will wear the yellow shirt for the next seven seasons. The Ecuadorian defender will be presented at 4pm CEST as a new Yellows player at the Training Ground. Media outlets can take part in the online press conference.

Pervis Josué Estupiñán Tenorio (Esmeraldas, Ecuador, 21/01/1998) is a left-back who has a great capacity for joining attack and is a great striker of the ball. Both qualities make him an excellent assist provider thanks to his precision putting balls in from the left flank.

Aged just 22, Estupiñán has vast experience in Spanish football. Despite joining from Watford FC, the Ecuadorian defender spent last season on loan at CA Osasuna, where he provided seven assists in 30 games.

He has also played for other Spanish clubs such as Granada CF, UD Almería and RCD Mallorca.