Ernesto Valverde was delighted with the impact of 16-year-old Ansu Fati, who became Barcelona's youngest LaLiga goalscorer when he buried a header from Carles Perez's cross just six minutes after his introduction in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Osasuna.

"He's a forward who takes on the opposition, and he's a good finisher, as he showed with the goal," Valverde said. "We thought we lacked a spark when we brought him on.

"He's a young player, but there are a lot of good things about them: dribbling, confidence, forcing the opposition back. He came on when we were losing, at a tough ground, and he responded well."