Barcelona do not have to choose between Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, according to Ernesto Valverde.

With Brazil youngster Arthur having established himself in midfield, Coutinho and Dembele have been left vying for a place on the left in recent weeks.

After a difficult start to the campaign, Dembele has started Barca's last two LaLiga fixtures, and followed up a goal in the 4-0 derby win over Espanyol with a superb solo effort against Tottenham in the Champions League.

But Valverde has insisted that both players – who he believes are among the most dangerous in world football – fit into his plans, and can be played together if needed.

"They can play together as they have already done this season," Valverde told a news conference ahead of Barca's meeting with Levante on Sunday.

"I know these are inevitable questions but we know that we have the chance to use both.

"I've always considered [Dembele as one of the most dangerous], but we also have Coutinho and a few more.

"We want the best from them."