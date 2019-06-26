Valencia have completed the signing of Jasper Cillessen from fellow LaLiga side Barcelona.
The Netherlands international has penned a four-year deal at the Mestalla that contains an €80million ($90.9m) release clause.
Cillessen had operated as back-up to Marc-Andre ter Stegen during his three seasons in Catalonia and admitted in April he was seeking a new club.
His departure from Barcelona frees up a space that is expected to be filled by Valencia's current first-choice keeper Neto in what will effectively be a swap deal.
Cillessen featured in only 32 games during his three years with Barcelona, just five of which came in LaLiga.
The 30-year-old's final appearance for Barca came in May's Copa del Rey final defeat to his new club.
Barcelona's clear-out is beginning to take shape as striker Marc Cardona left for Segunda Division side Osasuna on Tuesday and Andre Gomes signed for Everton on a permanent deal.
Cillessen told his new club's official website: "It's amazing, for me it's very special and I can not wait to start. I am very happy.
"I said I wanted to go to Valencia. For me it was not difficult. I spoke with [former Valencia defender Hedwiges] Maduro and [former Valencia manager] Ronald Koeman, to assess whether it was a good option or not, to know the club.
"Valencia is a special club, a great club with a great history. For me it was very easy. I want to start games and win. Today is a very special day for me."
