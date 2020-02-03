Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay is expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Garay hurt his right knee in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo at Mestalla and was replaced by Mouctar Diakhaby.

Valencia confirmed on Monday the 33-year-old centre-back is set to undergo surgery and faces a lengthy absence.

Albert Celades' team sit fifth in LaLiga, two points adrift of Sevilla and Getafe, and face Granada in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Tuesday.