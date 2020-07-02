Valencia have confirmed striker Rodrigo Moreno suffered a knee ligament injury during Wednesday's LaLiga defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

Voro's first game in charge of the club – in his sixth spell as coach in total – ended in a 2-0 loss at Mestalla, with Raul Garcia's double handing Athletic all three points.

Another blow for 10th-placed Valencia came in the form of an injury to Rodrigo, with the 29-year-old now confirmed to have suffered a partial tear in the lateral collateral ligament of his right knee.

Rodrigo has struggled to find his best form this season, scoring just seven times in all competitions.