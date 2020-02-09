Samuel Umtiti was named in Barcelona's starting line-up for Sunday's La Liga meeting with Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin.

The Frenchman will partner Clement Lenglet in central defense in place of the suspended Gerard Pique.

Elsewhere, Ansu Fati, after scoring a brace last weekend in a 2-1 win over Levante, has been dropped to the bench.

Real Betis vs. Barcelona, Sunday @ 3:00PM ET on beIN SPORTS

The Catalans travel to the Benito Villamarin looking to close the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who pulled six points clear on Sunday with a 4-1 win over Osasuna at El Sadar.

Barcelona boss Quique Setien urged his team need to "break the bad run" of results ahead of the clash against his former club, who currently sit 13th in the table.

Los Beticos captain, Joaquin, starts on the bench, with Borja Iglesias spearheading the attack flanked by fellow summer arrival Nabil Fekir and Barca loanee Carles Alena.