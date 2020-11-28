Toni Lato Scores Own Goal To Give Atletico Madrid 1-0 Lead November 28, 2020 17:58 1:02 min Toni Lato puts the goal into the back of his own net to give Atletico Madrid a 1-0 lead over Valencia. Atletico Madrid Highlights Valencia La Liga LaLiga Highlights -Latest Videos 6:45 min Marseille Regain Form In Nantes Win 0:53 min Blas Cuts Marseille Lead Over Nantes 2:21 min Benedetto Extends Marseille Lead Over Nantes 1:02 min Lato Scores Own Goal To Make It 1-0 To Atleti 1:09 min Payet Doubles Marseille Lead Over Nantes 1:00 min Thauvin Scores Marseille Opener Against Nantes 7:44 min Denizlispor Snatch Wild Draw With Basaksehir 6:33 min Elche And Cadiz Battle To Draw 2:00 min Messi, Busquets, De Jong Back In Barcelona Squad 2:01 min Pique Hopes Barcelona Can "Seduce" Messi To Stay