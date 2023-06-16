The Turbulent Relationship of Pep Guardiola and Gerard Piqué June 16, 2023 22:40 1:32 min The Spanish defender and the coach didn't get along well, Shakira holds nothing back! Pep Guardiola LaLiga Gerard Pique Shakira -Latest Videos 1:32 min The Turbulent Relationship of Pep Guardiola and Ge 0:44 min Gregg Berhalter Returns as Coach of USMNT 0:45 min McGregor Denies Allegation of Sexual Assault 0:40 min Bellingham Declares 'Proudest Day' of His Life 0:22 min Croatia Reaches Nations League Final 8:26 min Egypt Qualify for Africa Cup of Nations 1:21 min Shakira's Final Strike Against Piqué 0:29 min Liverpool Need More High Calibre Signings 2:32 min Bellingham is the 7th British to Sign for Madrid 0:41 min Real Madrid Completes Signing of Jude Bellingham