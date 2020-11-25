Although better known for his spells with Boca Juniors and Napoli, Diego Maradona is also fondly remembered by the Barcelona and Sevilla fans who got to watch the iconic number 10 play for their clubs.

First steps in Europe

In 1982, a 21-year-old Maradona was unveiled at Camp Nou as the then most expensive player of all time, having moved from his beloved Boca Juniors for a record transfer fee of $7.6 million.

While injuries and illness kept Maradona sidelined for much of his time with the Catalan giants, he still managed to endear himself to fans with flashes of brilliance and important goals.

In his first LaLiga season, he was on the winning side in both of his meetings with Real Madrid - scoring and receiving a standing ovation from the traveling Madrid fans in his second, a 2-1 win at Camp Nou.

While the LaLiga title evaded Maradona during two seasons with Barcelona, he was able to lift three titles with club: the Copa del Rey, the Copa de la Liga, and the Spanish Super Cup.

A hero for an entire country and football itself.

One of the greatest players to have graced the game of football, and we were lucky enough to enjoy you at Sevilla FC.

Diego Armando Maradona, forever eternal.

Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/BXHNC51vxe — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) November 25, 2020

His time with the cules came to an abrupt and controversial end, when he was sold to Napoli for another world record fee, $10.5 million, after his involvement in a mass brawl in the 1984 Copa del Rey final -- a 1-0 defeat to Athletic Club.

One last stop before going home

Following his time in Italy, Maradona returned to the Spanish topflight in 1992, spending one season with Sevilla before returning to his native Argentina.

The iconic number 10 made 26 appearances for the Andalusian side during the1992-93 scoring, scoring five goals.