Goalkeepers at Barcelona are frequently consigned to a watching brief, afforded an unobstructed view of one of the world's all-time great sides.

As the goals fly in at the other end, the keeper is often left to celebrate on his own, unable to claim any direct credit.

But Marc-Andre ter Stegen decided on Saturday that it would be nice to get involved at the sharp end, providing the long-range pass for Luis Suarez's opener against Getafe.

In doing so, the German became the first Barca keeper to provide an assist in LaLiga in the 21st century.

Ernesto Valverde's men went on to win 2-0, moving up to second in the table.

Ter Stegen is involved in a battle with Manuel Neuer for the Germany number-one spot and Saturday's exploits at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez will have done his cause no harm.