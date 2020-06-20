Marc-Andre ter Stegen believes Barcelona will secure the LaLiga title if they can win their remaining games.

Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw by Sevilla on Friday, giving Real Madrid the chance to join them on 65 points when they visit Real Sociedad.

Madrid would also hold the upper-hand thanks to their head-to-head record against Barcelona after their El Clasico victory in March.

But Ter Stegen believes Barcelona will be crowned league champions if they can win each of their remaining eight games.

"We no longer depend on ourselves and we will be watching what the rivals do, but we are improving," the goalkeeper said, via Sport.

"Defensively we are showing our best face and I am convinced that by winning all the remaining games we will be champions."

Barcelona dropped points for the first time since returning from the coronavirus-enforced break, but they are yet to concede in three games.

However, Ter Stegen felt a draw against third-placed Sevilla was a fair result.

"I think we have played a good match, especially in the first half. We knew we were coming to the field of a very complicated team and we have dominated," he said.

"All in all, I consider that the draw was fair, because Sevilla have also had good chances."

Barcelona are in action again with a clash against Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.