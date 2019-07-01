LaLiga president Javier Tebas insisted he would prefer for Neymar not to return to Barcelona, questioning the forward's behavior.

Neymar is heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou, two years after a world-record €222million switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

It comes after PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in June the Ligue 1 giants would no longer put up with any "celebrity behavior" at the club.

Tebas questioned Neymar's behavior on Sunday, saying he did not want Barca to sign the superstar forward again.

"I prefer that Neymar does not return to Barca," he told Onda Cero.

"We always want to bring great players, but in the case of Neymar that behavior is not good for the competition because in the end the news is if the player has done this or that.

"We have worked a lot in LaLiga to maintain the values and we don't want to change the image."

Barcelona are also expected to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, while several of their players are linked with moves away to fund that switch and Neymar's return.

Tebas talked up Neymar's talent, but was unsure whether the 27-year-old set a good example off the pitch.

"He can be a great player, but the behavior is very important in the values we transmit in the competition," he said.

"If outside the field the example is not correct, I prefer that he doesn't return to LaLiga because he is not a good example."