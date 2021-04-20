LaLiga president Javier Tebas has criticized Florentino Perez over his role in helping to establish the controversial European Super League.

Florentino Perez, who was named as the first chairman of the breakaway competition, went on Spanish TV show 'El Chiringuito' on Monday to defend the unpopular move.

"Football has to evolve," the Real Madrid president claimed. "It is losing interest. We have to think why 16-24 year olds are losing interest.

"There are bad quality matches and other platforms for entertainment.

"We have to make it more attractive. It is not something for the rich. We do this to save football."

🗣️ @TebasJavier, sobre Florentino Pérez



🤨 "Florentino está perdido, lo veo fatal. No conoce la industria, da datos inexistentes y que desconoce"



💣 "Es un gran empresario de la construcción pero un desastre como presidente"



📽️ @elchiringuitotv pic.twitter.com/JiaYghGo2s — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) April 20, 2021

Asked to comment on Perez's comments on Tuesday, Tebas told El Chiringuito, "Florentino is lost, he's all over the place.

"He doesn't understand the industry, and draws on information he doesn't understand or doesn't exist.

"He's a great construction mogul, but a disaster as a president."

The LaLiga chief also directed a missive towards Perez over Twitter.

En diciembre de 2020 ya dije que Florentino Peréz estaba muy DESPISTADO, ahora esta PERDIDO, ni el fútbol esta arruinado como el dice, ni la SUPERLIGA que es uno de los problemas puede ser la solucion, es la muerte del futbol.#MalaExcusa#FlorentinoPerezSalvadorNoGracias pic.twitter.com/kSk824kqoA — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) April 20, 2021

"In December 2020 I said that Florentino Perez was pretty clueless, but right now he's lost.

"Football isn't completely ruined like he says, nor is the Super League the solution... it's the death of football."