LaLiga president Javier Tebas has revealed that mock audio is set to be used when Spain's top flight resumes after a three-month break following the coronavirus pandemic.

Tebas revealed that work with EA Sports and a Norwegian company will mimic the crowd noises.

"When you play FIFA, you're actually hearing a real stadium atmosphere. The virtual atmosphere will be very good," Tebas explained as LaLiga teams prepare to resume the 2019-20 campaign behind closed doors.

The move is similar to the solutions that have been used in the German Bundesliga, which has been playing noises of fans chanting during games and various reactions following major incidents in games.

The LaLiga campaign is set to resume on Thursday, June 11 with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.