Luis Suarez is confident he and Barcelona will come to an agreement regarding a new contract as he eyes second place in the club's list of record goalscorers.

Suarez joined Barca from Liverpool in 2014 and has gone on to enjoy a wonderful spell at Camp Nou, both in terms of individual accomplishments and success with the club.

In that time, he has scored 190 goals and won every trophy possible, including a LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble in 2014-15.

Now 32, Suarez has shown signs of decline in the past year or so, with recent media reports suggesting Barca want to replace him with Inter's Lautaro Martinez, despite the former Ajax star boasting a commendable tally of 10 in 16 LaLiga games this term.

But the Uruguay international appears set for a few more years at the club, as he is seemingly expecting to agree an extension to his current deal, which runs out in 2021.

"I'm very happy at the club," he told Sport. "I have always given myself to the fullest. The statistics and the numbers back that up.

"I think I am up to the task and when it comes to [contract] talks, we will arrive at a good conclusion."

Suarez's haul of 190 goals means he is just four behind Barca great Laszlo Kubala – but the main target he has his eyes on is Cesar Rodriguez.

Cesar netted 232 times from 1942 to 1955 and is second only to Lionel Messi in Barca's list of all-time goalscorers, though Suarez accepts catching his team-mate – who is way out in front on 618 – will be impossible.

"I always said that personal challenges have to be left aside, but in this case, when there is so little to match or overcome a historic player like Kubala and get in there [the top three], you feel very proud," he continued.

"Second place is obviously a more difficult challenge, but that does not take it out of sight.

"You always try, but it will be done over time. First place is unattainable, but it is very exciting to be able to reach Cesar's numbers."