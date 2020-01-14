Luis Suarez has thanked Ernesto Valverde and all of the former Barcelona boss' coaching staff after the Blaugrana decided to relieve him of his duties.

After days of speculation, Barca confirmed Valverde's departure on Monday, with former Real Betis coach Quique Setien coming in amid reports Xavi – in charge of Qatari side Al Sadd – had turned down the opportunity to take over at this stage in the season.

Muchas gracias mister por todos los momentos que vivimos como profesionales. Me quedo con lo positivo que me enseñaste y con el gran ser humano que sos. Gracias a vos y todo tu STAFF por el profesionalismo. Les deseo mucha suerte en todo lo que venga para el futuro!!! #Valverde pic.twitter.com/8cH2EBOnm4 — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) January 14, 2020

Valverde's sacking comes on the back of Barca's 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana semi-finals on Thursday.

Suarez has now offered his thanks to Valverde for the work the ex-Athletic Bilbao coach did with him during his time at Camp Nou, with Barca winning consecutive LaLiga titles under his tutelage.

"Thank you very much mister for all the moments we live as professionals," Suarez – who recently underwent surgery on a knee injury, meaning he will miss up to four months – tweeted.

"Keep the positive things you taught me and the great human being you are. Thanks to you and all your staff for the professionalism. I wish you good luck in everything that comes for the future!"

Suarez has scored 14 goals this season for Barca, who sit top of LaLiga. Setien's first match in charge will be at home against Granada on Sunday.