Luis Suarez formed one of the world's best attacks when 'MSN' came together at Barcelona.

The Uruguayan secured a move to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday after six seasons in the Catalan capital, leaving as the club's third all-time leading goalscorer.

Suarez's arrival at Camp Nou from Liverpool in 2014 saw him join Lionel Messi and Neymar at the LaLiga giants and the trio flourished.

But Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222million move just three years later, and Suarez's exit for the Rojiblancos was confirmed.

Using Opta data, we take a look back at the formidable 'MSN' trident.

77 – Barca won an incredible 77 per cent of matches in which 'MSN' played.

73.7 – There was a clear drop-off in results when at least one of the Barca trio was absent, with the win ratio slipping to 73.7 per cent. Points per game was the same at 2.4, however.

253 – In the 113 matches 'MSN' all played together, the trio contributed 253 goals for Barcelona.

104 – Messi's goal ratio was a little under one per game when 'MSN' were all in the Barcelona team.

68.9 – When one member of 'MSN' was absent, Barcelona's possession stood at 68.9 per cent, higher than the 66.6 per cent when they all played.

3 – Without at least one 'MSN' member, Barcelona averaged three goals a game, compared to a slightly lower 2.8 goals per game with Messi, Neymar and Suarez all playing.