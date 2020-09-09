Luis Suarez appeared to aim a broadside at the media via the medium of Instagram stories on Wednesday.

The Uruguayan, whose future at Barcelona has been the subject of widespread speculation, posted a photo of himself smiling during training session accompanied by the text "while fake news is being reported," along with a smiley face emoji.

New coach Ronald Koeman is reported to have told Suarez to find a new team as he is not part of the Dutchman's long-term plans in Catalunya.

However, following a tumultuous few weeks at the club which saw Lionel Messi threaten to leave before eventually agreeing to complete the final year of his contract, Suarez has yet to secure a move away.

According to Tancredi Palmeri though, Juventus have reached a deal with the LaLiga club to sign the 33-year-old.

Juve will pay $3.5million (€3m) up front for the Uruguayan with a further $15.3million (€13m) set to be paid via bonuses.