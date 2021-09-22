Reaction from Luis Suarez, who scored two goals, and Mario Hermoso after Atletico Madrid came from behind to defeat 10-man Getafe 2-1 in the Spanish La Liga at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Tuesday.

Luis Suarez, Atletico Madrid forward:

"Considering how difficult it was for us in the first half, we knew that we had to try to turn things around. We were coming from a draw at home (0-0 draw against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday), which was something that we did not want, so the feeling was not great. So I think the team deserved a match like these to rebuild some confidence. I think it is a very positive result to keep improving."

"(Scoring) is always important for a forward, there are always critics who demand from you to play at a certain level. But I think I am used to it, I always was throughout my career. I went through good and bad moments, and critics won't bring me down and won't make me think I'm the best in the world if I score three goals. So I just want to keep working and help the team like today."

Mario Hermoso, Atletico Madrid defender:

"One of the key things last season as well has been that between the end of the season and the start of this one perhaps the team was struggling a bit at times, but we always had the strength and the belief, until the referee ended the match "