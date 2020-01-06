Suarez And Vidal Bright Spots In Frustrating Draw Against Espanyol January 6, 2020 16:22 2:20 min Our own Jamie Easton talks about the bright spots from the Uruguayan and Chilean in Barcelona's 2-2 draw against Espanyol. Jamie Easton Barcelona Arturo Vidal Pardo Luis Suarez Spain Espanyol La Liga -Latest Videos 0:57 min Klopp Praises 'Super' Minamino 2:17 min Celta Vigo Settles 1-1 Draw With Osasuna 7:30 min Highlights: Linas-Montlhery 0-6 PSG 1:05 min Chimy Avila Draws Osasuna Level 1:01 min Choupo-Moting Scores PSG's Sixth Goal 1:12 min Santi Mina Gives Celta Lead Over Osasuna 0:52 min Sarabia Gets Quick Brace To Make It 5-0 0:48 min Sarabia Secures PSG's Fourth Of The Night 1:11 min Cavani Gets Brace And Scores PSG's Third 1:02 min Cavani Doubles PSG's Lead Off Counter-Attack