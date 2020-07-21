Sports Burst: The 2019-20 LaLiga Awards July 21, 2020 19:56 22:14 min With Real Madrid crowned champions and Lionel Messi scooping the Pichichi, the time has come for Sports Burst's annual LaLiga awards. Karim Benzema Sergio Ramos Zinedine Zidane Sports Burst La Liga Thibaut Courtois Santi Cazorla Felipe -Latest Videos 1:14 min Neymar Doubles PSG Lead Over Celtic 1:19 min Mbappe Scores In First Minute Against Celtic 0:52 min LeBron James: "Nothing Is Normal In 2020" 0:58 min Sports Burst - Spain's Never-ending Season 0:20 min Solskjaer Refuses to Discuss De Gea Howler 0:52 min LeBron: I'm Capable of Winning the MVP Race 0:30 min Agent: Bale "Will Not Leave" Real Madrid 1:29 min Depor Threaten Legal Action After Being Relegated 2:33 min Alcorcon Gets 2-0 Win Over Girona 3:46 min Almeria And Malaga Held To A Scoreless Draw