Sports Burst PM: Haaland Or Kane For Real Madrid? April 11, 2020 16:22 2:19 min Borussia Dortmund's Erlind Haaland, or Tottenham's Harry Kane? Which striker is the best bet for Real Madrif in the next transfer window? Watch Sports Burst PM: Weeknights @ 7pm ET on beIN SPORTS Soccer Real Madrid Transfer Tracker Borussia Dortmund Tottenham Sports Burst La Liga Harry Kane Erling Haaland -Latest Videos 58:26 min FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Review 2018 58:34 min FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Review 2018 2:19 min Sports Burst PM: Haaland Or Kane For Real Madrid? 7:40 min Sports Burst PM: Barcelona Board Resigns 3:47 min Abreu: Suarez Was Ready To Join Nacional 26:29 min Sports Burst: Barcelona Board Backlash 6:28 min Copa Libertadores: All Juan Román Riquelme Goals 2:25 min CAF Champions League, Confederations Cup Postponed 13:12 min Ligue 1 Club Profile : Montpellier Herault SC 9:18 min Sports Burst PM: Chicago Fire coach Raphael Wicky