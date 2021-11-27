Diego Simeone spoke to the press and analyzed Atlético Madrid's performance in the last matches. He said: "The only thing I care about is to try to improve the team, to keep doing well in La Liga, which is what we have tomorrow, and I want to stick with that."

Simeone also answered about whether there is a problem with his players' attitude and said: "No, the attitude absolutely not. From our trainings and our matches I sense that there is the same desire to compete and to win as always. Then there are good moves, there are mistakes, there are things to correct like we did in the last 10 years. And we are not going to change now."