Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone said that his team must not look for excuses after their 2-2 draw at Levante in La Liga on Thursday, despite their opponents being awarded two contentious penalties, and all his players must think about is to improve urgently.

"I don't give any interpretation about it. We only have to improve as a team. We mustn't look for excuses about the performance of the referee. We mustn't look for excuses about their goal from a penalty towards the end. We mustn't look for excuses about their penalty in the first half. We mustn't look for excuses about the 200 fouls on (Joao) Felix, none of which had any consequence" said Atlético's head coach.

The Argentinian later added: "We have to work, we have to improve and we have to try to get out from this moment where one negative thing follows the other. We need urgently to find strength in ourselves. And evidently to build because the team scores goals in every match and clearly all these situations where we need to improve are hurting us."

Atlético Madrid plays on Sunday against Betis, trying to improve their current 6th position on the table.