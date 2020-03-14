Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone called for people to stay home in Spain to prevent the spread of coronavirus and protect "all of those around us".

LaLiga and Segunda games have been postponed for at least the next two matchdays in efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, which continues to disrupt sport across the globe.

Simeone, who oversaw Atletico's Champions League last-16 victory over Liverpool on Wednesday, used social media to spread awareness about coronavirus.

"I wanted to send you a message of awareness," Simeone said in a video message posted to Twitter.

"From my home, I invite you all to follow the path set by the experts, taking care of ourselves and all of those around us. Let's stay home."

There have been more than 5,000 cases of coronavirus in Spain, with over 100 deaths.

Globally, over 5,400 people have died from the virus following more than 145,000 cases.

Prior to LaLiga being suspended, Atletico were sixth and a point behind fourth-placed Real Sociedad, with Barcelona two points clear atop the table.