Reaction from Diego Simeone after Atletico Madrid came from behind to defeat 10-man Getafe 2-1 thanks to two late goals by Luis Suarez in the Spanish La Liga at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Tuesday.

"We spoke during half-time, and then the team played differently, aside from the two goals we scored. Different intensity, speed, dynamism and offensive strength. We need to keep working on how to manage these situations, and wait for the condition of our best players to improve further."

"Luis (Suarez) joined us late, and when he was close to match-fit he had to look after his leg. That obviously slowed things down, and slowly he is getting back to his best. Antoine (Griezmann) got his much desired return to Atletico Madrid, and now he is settling in and working to be once again the player that he was for this team. And I can't remember a match that Joao (Felix) was able to start in the last three or four months."

(On forward Antoine Griezmann)

"He was really excited to be back with us, and now he is getting used to this new Atletico, which is not the one he used to be playing with. But we have the chance to have Griezmann with him, and I have no doubt that he will deliver."