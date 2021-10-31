Diego Simeone wasn't short of praise for Antoine Griezmann after Atletico Madrid's win over Betis 3-0 this Sunday.

"Well looking at today's game we saw the same old Griezmann working hard, giving an assist, running behind the ball and working well in terms of positioning on the pitch and also getting chances. That's what we need from him. That's what we want from him. That's why we brought him back - to see this type of Antoine Griezmann and that helps us to work as a squad.", said the coach.

He also added: "We had the game under control. We played the game that we wanted. We worked very hard as a team and we had the balance that we wanted. That allowed us to play a very good game, starting in the first half when we had quite a few clear chances. In the second half I don't think that second goal came early enough for us to relax and, obviously, they were able to get into the game but after the own goal we could have won by more, I believe."

Carrasco, Pezzella (OG) and Joao Félix were the scorers in the win for the Colchoneros who are now fourth on the table with 22 points in La Liga.