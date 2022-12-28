Diego Simeone believes Atletico Madrid have a hugely talented squad but he as coach is letting them down.

Atletico were LaLiga champions as recently as the 2020-21 season, yet they are way off the pace in the title race this term.

Barcelona lead the way with 37 points, with Simeone's side way back on 24 points in fifth place.

But the coach thinks his squad are still capable of challenging, suggesting he is at fault for their difficult campaign.

"We have a great squad – four players in the World Cup final," Simeone said on Wednesday ahead of facing Elche.

"Maybe the one who is not giving everything is the coach. We have a great squad. I'm the one I have to improve so they can raise their level in LaLiga.

"They are more or less the same names that won LaLiga, except [Kieran] Trippier and [Luis] Suarez.

"The base of the LaLiga starters are here; there's [Angel] Correa, [Yannick] Carrasco, Joao [Felix], [Jose] Gimenez... we added [Antoine] Griezmann.

"The coach is the one who is failing more than anything else."

For this reason, Simeone is not concerned by the January transfer window, focusing instead on getting his key men fit and firing.

"When we have been on all four legs, we become strong. We need all four legs and that strength," he said. "We have proven it for many years and we will continue to."