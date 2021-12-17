Diego Pablo Simeone said Atletico Madrid will face a 'difficult opponent' ahead of their next La Liga match against Sevilla on Saturday.

Atletico have lost their last two consecutive La Liga matches against Real Madrid (2-0) and Mallorca (2-1) to remain in fourth place with 28 points, 13 behind leaders Real Madrid.

The coach said: "I think in the match against Real Madrid we did some good things, especially in the first half. In the second, we made some mistakes against a team that is in a good moment with their attacking players. They deserve to win. Tomorrow, we are facing a very complicated rival, a very strong team when they are playing at home in front of their fans. They have a coach who prepares very well for the matches either in the attack and defense lines. They have a great squad despite some injured players. I think it is one of the most balanced teams in the competition. It will be a hard rival. "

He also talked about COVID situation:"I am sure they are working as they did with the previous outbreaks to find the best solutions to avoid La Liga matches to stop, and regarding on the decisions, we will accept the outcome of those who are looking for the best solution. "

Sevilla sit in second place with 34 points.

Last season, Sevilla defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0.