Diego Simeone has endorsed VAR in the wake of Sunday’s controversial 2-2 draw between Real Madrid and Sevilla.

Speaking ahead of Atletico Madrid’s game against fifth-place Real Sociedad on Wednesday, the Argentinean hailed the technology as “fairer than a real-time interpretation.”

A VAR check overturned a decision to award Los Blancos with a penalty on Sunday because a handball offense by Eder Militao was spotted at the other end at the start of the move, resulting in a goal for Sevilla.

However, Simeone insisted that the incident should not temper the three-way race for the the LaLiga title between Atleti, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“There have always been and there will always be controversies in a game as dynamic as football.

“We only focus on things that concern us, which right now is Real Sociedad, a team that plays very well and has enjoyed very good results away from home.”

Asked whether he believes Sunday’s decision will put added pressure on referees heading into the last three matchdays of the season, the Atleti coach was skeptical.

“I always show respect towards everyone, not just referees. Everyone will take responsibility for what they have to do.

“VAR is fairer than a real-time interpretation. Obviously it will improve over time. But it’s definitely fairer, sometimes it goes in your favor and sometimes it doesn’t.

“All this takes attention away from the coaches, whose responsibility is to improve their teams. When a team plays well, there's no talk of referees.”

Three victories will guarantee the Colchoneros their first league title since 2014.

First up, they host Real Sociedad in what is being billed as their toughest game of the title run-in, before welcoming Osasuna to the Wanda Metropolitano and then visiting relegation-threatened Valladolid on the final matchday.

"I think we came from having a great game against Barcelona and we need to continue this game by game in the same way that we were in Barcelona - working strong and hopefully we can continue with that desire and intention,” said Simeone.

“This is the confidence that I have in my players that I said I had even before the game against Barcelona."

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Sociedad - Wednesday @ 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT on beIN SPORTS