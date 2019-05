🎙️ @JoaquinCaparros: 'The poor performances against Getafe, Leganés and Girona are why we're not in the @ChampionsLeague. It's a disappointment but we're in Europe for yet another season. Now we have to start working for the future.'#SevillaFCAthletic #vamosmiSevilla pic.twitter.com/K5JHC6AIlV