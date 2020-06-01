Sevilla Players Pay Tribute to Jose Antonio Reyes June 1, 2020 22:06 0:39 min Sevilla marked the one year anniversary of Jose Antonio Reyes' tragic death by holding a moment's silence before Monday's training session. Sevilla La Liga Jose Antonio Reyes -Latest Videos 12:53 min Checking In With... Weston McKennie 0:39 min Sevilla Players Remember Jose Antonio Reyes 6:56 min Who Will Win LaLiga: Madrid or Barca? 2:12 min Las Palmas Chief Wants Fans Back 1:14 min Messi's Barcelona Release Clause Expires 0:27 min Coutinho Wants Premier League Return - Agent 2:34 min Is Saul Niguez on the Brink of Atleti Exit? 1:12 min DFB to Examine George Floyd Tributes 1:23 min Pochettino Says His Southampton Team Changed PL 0:25 min Sports Burst - Countdown to LaLiga