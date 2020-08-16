Quique Setien will be relieved of his duties as Barcelona manager before the team regroups for preseason training, according to the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Having signaled radical changes at the club in the aftermath of Friday's devastating 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, Bartomeu told to Cadena COPE that "Setien is already out."

Josep Bartomeu, Barça president, just confirmed to @tjcope that Quique Setién “has been sacked”. Ronald Koeman, Mauricio Pochettino and Xavi are in the list as next manager. 🔵🔴 #FCB #Barcelona — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2020

Among the list of possible candidates to replace the 61-year-old are current Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman - who was spotted in Barcelona on Sunday - Al Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez, Barca B coach Garcia Pimienta, and former Tottenham and Espanyol coach Mauricio Pochettino.

🚨 KOEMAN, CAZADO en el AEROPUERTO de BARCELONA. | vía @DeporteslaSexta



➡ Mañana, la ÚLTIMA HORA con @jpedrerol en #JUGONES. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/IA63PD4sUn — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 16, 2020

Bartomeu avoided questions about the possibility of calling presidential elections before 2021, but did confirm there will be a board meeting on Monday