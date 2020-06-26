Quique Setien anticipates the race against Real Madrid for LaLiga supremacy will go down to the final day.

Barcelona only trail their rivals courtesy of an inferior head-to-head record, but face a potentially tricky trip to Celta Vigo at the weekend before hosting Atletico Madrid.

❝❞ @QSetien on the next two games against @RCCeltaEN and @atletienglish: ‘These are two tough matches ... but I think this [@LaLigaEn] is going to come down to the final match day.’ pic.twitter.com/w1OYNURnpO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 26, 2020

After that Setien's side will have just five games left and the Barca boss recognises that all of them will pose a threat.

Asked if the next two fixtures will be particularly crucial to his team's title defence, Setien said: "I would not think of it that way.

"They are two difficult games, but they can all be. I think this is going to come down to the final match day.

"There are still a lot of things that can happen in this league, such as arriving at the last match level and something unexpected happening. We'll see."

Setien acknowledged Zinedine Zidane's Madrid are in good form, having won all four matches since their return from the coronavirus-enforced break.

Indeed, he appeared to suggest Los Blancos were favourites, saying of Barca's title hopes: "I still believe that it is possible.

"It is difficult for both of us to win everything. They are in a good moment in many things, so are we.

"I hope they are wrong and we catch them."