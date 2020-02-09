Barcelona head coach Quique Setien said his team need to "break the bad run" of results ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash against his former club Real Betis.

The Catalans travel to the Benito Villamarin three days after suffering a shock defeat to Athletic Club in the newly-formatted, single-elimination Copa del Rey.

Setien has struggled to turn Barcelona's fortunes around since taking over from Ernesto Valverde last month, with results and public spats between players and the club's directors fomenting anxiety among fans.

"I think we must try to win tomorrow. The same way we do with every game we play," said Setien.

"Especially in order to break the bad streak this team lately has when playing away from home.

I think we've grown. And it showed during our last game. But sadly the game's result didn't reflect that. But if we compare with our previous games the team was much better."